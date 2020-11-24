Ngcongca’s sister pays tribute to the footballer: A giant has fallen

Anele Ngcongca’s sister has described her late brother as “a giant” and says their mother has been hit the hardest by the player’s passing.

The 33-year-old AmaZulu defender was involved in a car accident on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Monday morning while on his way home.

Ngcongca’s sister revealed the family received a call from the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Monday morning confirming the devastating news of the passing of the Super Cup-winning defender.

Football players from across the world have paid their respects to the defender, with Thibaut Courtois and Kevin de Bruyne leading the tributes to Ngcongca, remembering the time they spent with him in Belgium.

ALSO READ: Safpu to initiate advanced driving training for footballers after another fatal crash

Ngcongca was described as a gentleman off the field and a football legend who could have contributed to the development of future stars.

“We were called by the police this morning at around 7am to identify the tattoos on Anele’s body,” the footballer’s sister Siyasanga told SAfm on Monday evening.

“We knew immediately that it was our brother. The accident happened at around 5am and Anele was on his way home.

“We are extremely devastated. This is a big loss for our family; everyone, including mom, is in a very bad state now. It’s a sad day. A giant has fallen in our family and in the football community. Time has stood still,” Siyasanga continued.

“Anele was very quiet, he was so humble, he didn’t say much. But whenever he spoke, we and other people listened.

“We’ve lost a brother who leaves behind his mother, cousins and most importantly his daughter Siphosethu.

“Anele was community orientated. Whenever he was in Gugulethu/Langa, kids would come to him and ask for advice. He always had time for them and made them believe they can make it.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.