Safpu to initiate advanced driving training for footballers after another fatal crash

South Africa woke up to the news of another football player losing his life in a car accident on Monday morning. Former Bafana Bafana and Sundowns defender Ngcongca passed away in a car accident on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 33-year-old was not driving the car at the time of the accident and have opened a case of culpable homicide with the driver in hospital with serious injuries.

Gaoshubelwe believes football players need to receive advanced training lessons in an attempt to curb the road accidents that have claimed the lives of PSL players.

In recent weeks Bloemfontein Celtic duo Andile Fikizolo and Jabulani Ncobeni survived a car accident Bloemfontein, and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa totalled his hatchback.

The striker, who joined Sundowns from Bidvest Wits, reportedly survived the car accident with minor injuries while he was on his way to his hometown in Polokwane.

“As a nation during this time we lose a lot of people on our roads and we need to be extra careful so we can save our families and from the troubles that come with a loved one passing on,” Gaoshubelwe told ENCA.

“A week or two ago Celtic players were involved in an accident, fortunately, they survived, but it is a call for concern … all of us as South Africand need to be careful when it comes to using the roads, because without paying proper attention when we drive, we can end up with a situation of losing talent.

“We are concerned and have decided as Safpu to embark on a road education of issues of advanced driving, we are not saying will avoid accidents, they do happen but we are raising these issues based on the incidents that have happened to empower our own people. We need all stakeholders to lend a helping hand to ensuare that our players can stand for themselves and have the community at large abide by the rules of the road.”

