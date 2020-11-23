Former Bafana, Sundowns defender Ngcongca passes away in car accident

Anele Ngcongca, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa defender who had just recently signed for AmaZulu FC, has died.

Ngcongca, 33, was involved in a car crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal and died at the scene. Police later confirmed that Ngcongca was not driving the car, and that they had opened a case of culpable homicide, with the driver of the vehicle in hospital with serious injuries.

“It is alleged that this morning at 5.00, a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on this N2 freeway near Mtunzini,” said Brigadier Jay Naiker.

“A 33 year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by the Mtunzini SAPS.”

“Ja, it’s true,” said an AmaZulu official who asked not to be named as the club are yet to make an official announcement. “I got a call in the morning from someone who was at the scene saying they found my number in his (Anele) phone and he has been in an accident and passed on. It is really sad and I am still in shock. I spoke to him yesterday because we had an event we were supposed to go to together but he changed his mind. He said he’d meet me today but now I heard this,” he said, close to tears.

Phakaaathi has also come across a WhatsApp audio message from someone who appears to be with the emergency services who attended the scene which confirms Ngcongca’s death.

“I attended to a car accident. When I got to the scene I noticed that I know the guy who had died. He was a soccer player with Mamelodi Sundowns and was recently said be joining AmaZulu. His name is Anele Ngcongca. He was flung out of the car and died on the scene. The woman he was with has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” says the message.

Phakaaathi could not identify who the message was from.

^It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of @thetera16, who tragically died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning. May he #RIP ???????????????? Our heartfelt condolences to family & friends. #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/AcY7tn9wCf — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) November 23, 2020



Ngcongca’s death comes shortly after that of his ex-girlfriend, famous Kwaito musician Nomasonto Maswanganyi who was popularly known as Mshoza.

She died on Thursday last week from an undisclosed illness. Their whirlwind romance was short-lived and ended in 2019.

More to follow on this breaking story as the day goes on.

