Sundowns hat-trick hero Zwane speaks on improvement

Mamelodi Sundowns star player Themba Zwane insists that the best is yet to come even though he just scored a hatrick in 11-minutes in a DStv Premiership against AmaZulu as Downs held out for a 4-3 win.

The player affectionately known as “Mshishi” is understood to have scored the fourth fastest hatrick in South African football as he rounded up a five-goal feast in his last two games.

Zwane found the back of the net twice in Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome in the recent international break where Molefi Ntseki’s side won 4-2.

Speaking on SuperSport TV when he received the Man-of-the-Match gong, the current Premier Soccer League Footballer of the season said he wants to improve from the performances that saw him voted the best player on the land last season.

“I want to thank my teammates, we did well. As a player I want to score more and when I get chances I want to score and I want to create more chances for my chances,” he said.

“I am focusing on improving the Mshishi of last season and trying to get more goals and more assists, to help my team to win more trophies,” Zwane added.

The influential midfielder has a 100% scoring rate as far as appearances are concerned as he has banged in four goals in as many league games this campaign, suggesting he can repeat, or better, his feat of his 11-goal tally in 25 games in the league in the previous season where Masandawana won a domestic treble.

However, Zwane got a yellow card to go with three goals as the man in the middle, Cedric Muvhali, penalized “Mshishi” for changing his jersey without prior consent. Zwane fell and got his jersey clad in mud, thus making it heavier and uncomfortable, one would assume – and so he changed it.

“To be honest I was not aware [that I needed to consult with the referee] because I wanted to run back on to the pitch because they were putting us under pressure, I wanted to change quickly. It was my mistake and I apologize to the coaches and my team,” said Zwane.

