Castro should have scored five, says Chiefs coach Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs striker, Leonardo Castro did a celebration mimicking a ‘cleansing’ after scoring he first of his two goals in the 2-2 DStv Premiership draw away at Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

The goal was a first since the two they scored against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 earlier this season, ending a five game run without scoring a goal.

To be fair, Amakhosi did register a goal to their name in the 1-0 win over Chippa United in a league game, but it was an own goal by the Chilli Boys defender, Gregory Damons.

After his ‘cleansing ceremony’, Castro went on to complete a brace, helping the Naturena-based side to an important point away.

Hunt was however not too excited for his striker, saying he could have scored more had he been more clinical in front of goal.

‘Castro scored two goals, he worked hard,” said Hunt of the Colombian’s first brace of the season. “(But) I thought he could have scored five. He missed two or three chances in the first half, I mean they were good chances as well, much easier than the ones he scored.

“I am happy for him, he works hard but he is at the age now where he can’t go the whole 90 minutes but we will try to do the best with what we have,” added the 56-year-old mentor.

Hunt will however hope that Castro continues his scoring touch when they host Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The former Bidvest Wits mentor also commented on youngster, Darrel Matsheke who made his debut coming on as a substitute against Abafana Bes’thende.

“He has got legs and that’s what we need in the team right now. He’s determined and maybe we can make something of him. That’s what we are going to have to try this season, take players from nowhere and try and make them into something,” said Hunt is reference to the side’s two-window transfer ban which prohibits them from bringing players from outside.

Chiefs lost out on Brandon Pretersen, Phathutshedzo Mange and Sifiso Hlanti who had been training with the side in the hope that they would be signed should the club win their appeal against the ban. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) withheld Fifa’s judgement, and the players were let go to join other teams.

Hlanti has since joined Swallows and made his debut yesterday, so did Nange at Stellenbosch FC.

