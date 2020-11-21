Swallows topple Pirates at the top after Galaxy draw

Moroka Swallows and TS Galaxy played to a 0-0 draw in a tightly contested DStv Premiership match played at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday night.

The draw was enough to see the Birds topple Orlando Pirates at the top of the log on goal difference. Both teams are on eight points, but Swallows have superior goal difference.

Galaxy moved up to sixth spot, with the same number of points as fifth-placed Golden Arrows and seventh-placed SuperSport United.

The Birds started the match the brighter of the sides and should have taken the Ruzaigh Gamildien found himself on a one-on-one situation with Galaxy goalkeeper Wensten Van Der Linde, but he took too long to shot and Galaxy dealt with the danger.

The Rockets were able to find their mojo as the game progressed, but were not threatening Swallows’ goals.

Their best chance of the half fell to Nation Ndlovu who was also put through on a one-on-one situation with Swallows goalkeeper Virgil Vries by Wayde Lekay, but the striker rushed his shot and the ball went wide of goals.

Gamildien almost redeemed himself in the 39th minute, but his well taken header hit the upright with Van Der Linde well-beaten.

The teams were locked at 0-0 at the half-time break.

Swallows continued to put pressure on the Galaxy defence in the second half, but it was the Rockets who almost took the lead in the 10th minute of the second half when Lekay found himself through on goals. He did well to direct the ball past Vries, but Tlakusani Mthethwa cleared the ball off the line.

In the end both teams had to settle for a draw.

