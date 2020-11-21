Much improved Chiefs earn a point away at difficult Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs may have looked to have picked the full points at Golden Arrows at some point, but they should still be happy with the one picked after their game at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, in Clermont, outside Durban ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs were a much improved side from the performances of their last three games and also managed to break their goal drought, another positive they take from the game.

Chiefs were attack minded and pinned their hosts back from the first whistle and got three corner kicks within the first four minutes but nothing came off them.

In fact, it was Arrows who almost took the lead when they caught Chiefs on a counter, but Mike Gumede ballooned his effort from inside the Amakhosi box wide and over.

Ten minutes on, a long ball from the right almost set Nkosingiphile Ngcobo on goal for Chiefs but his first touch let him down and the ball rolled kindly for the Arrows, keeper, Sifiso Mlungwana.

Abafana Bes’thende eventually found their footing in the game and started to control the game and tested Itumeleng Khune a few times. But Amakhosi also held their own, and thought they had got the first goal in the 27th minute when Leonardo Castro scored, but he was judged to have been offside.

Castro was close to scoring again in the 40th minute when Philani Zulu neatly picked him with a crossed ball from the left, but his header ricocheted off the bar, with Mlungwana beaten.

Chiefs almost got into the score sheet yet again, with Ngcobo expertly finding Ramahlwe Mphahlele on the right, just in front of goal, but Mlungwana made an equally excellent and brave save to deny the defender an unlikely goal.

Arrows were awarded a penalty just two minute into the second half after Willard Katsande fouled Zolani Nkombelo inside his own box. Siboniso Conco converted from the spot to put the home side ahead.

Castro finally got it right in the 58th minute as he again beat the Arrows defence to a header from a corner kick and sent his effort straight into the net to put Amakhosi level.

In his celebration, Castro made signs that suggested he was cleaning Amakhosi (or himself at least) of their bad luck in terms of scoring, and five minutes later he was on target as he guided the ball into an empty net after a scramble in the Arrows box.

But Amakhosi’s lead was short-lived with Arrows’ second half substitute, Nduduzo Sibiya beating Khune with a beautiful taken curler in the 70th minute.

Both teams tried for a winner and came close at some moments but at the end settled to take a point apiece.

Amakhosi’s next fixture is at home to Swallows FC on Tuesday, a game that has been brought forward to allow them time to travel to Cameroon where they begin their Caf Champions League campaign next weekend.

