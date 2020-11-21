Arrows coach Ncikazi wary of Chiefs fury after difficult start to season

It is a fixture Golden Arrows coach, Mandla Ncikazi has revealed that he would not have gone for if he had a choice as Kaizer Chiefs are like a wounded tiger following some hard games they’ve gone through over the last few weeks.

The two sides meet in a DStv Premiership fixture at Arrows’ home ground of Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and Amakhosi go into it with a loss, win and draw (LWD) record so far in their campaign.

They come into this one however fresh from devastating 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in an MTN8 semifinals match just before the Fifa break.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ncikazi said Amakhosi’s rich history mixed with Gavin Hunt’s motivational abilities make it their toughest match this far.

“We anticipate that our game against Chiefs will be the toughest that we have played this far, based on the facts that, one: they are a big team with quality players and a rich history behind them. And, two: that the results have not been favourable to them lately and I am sure that coach Gavin Hunt – who I respect very much – will motivate and inspire his team to try and get the points against us.

“If I had a choice, I wouldn’t have preferred to play Kaizer Chiefs at this point in time. But the fixture dictates that we meet them,” said the 51-year-old mentor.

Abafana Bes’thende have won one and drawn two in their opening three games, and have been looking sharper under Ncikazi’s guidance. Ncikazi took over following Steve Komphela’s sudden move to Mamelodi Sundowns just before the start of the season.

“The encouraging part on our side is the fact that team is in a good space, highly confident and have the belief. We trust our processes and plans based on how we have prepared for this match. I am highly confident that we will get the result.”

Abafana Bes’thende’s new recruit, Velemseni Ndwandwe and Ntsako Makhubela have been in fine scoring form with two goals each so far and will be an obvious threat to Amakhosi’s discomposed defence which has conceded nine goals in six games, three in the league and six in the MTN8.

