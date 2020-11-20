Matthews – Kaizer Chiefs will splash the cash in 2021

Stan Matthews says Kaizer Chiefs will undoubtedly join Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as the big spenders in South African football once their transfer ban comes to an end in July.

READ MORE: Chiefs don’t owe anybody apology for Dax matter – Bobby Motaung

The SuperSport United CEO and Premier Soccer League Executive Committee member has noted the gap in spending already between Pirates, Sundowns and the rest, and believes Chiefs would have also spent big if they had not been unsuccessful in their bid to overturn a two-window transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa.

Matthews, interestingly, also noted the contribution of Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu to this transfer window, but added that SuperSport, like many clubs, simply have to tighten their budget in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I said to you guys in our first Zoom meeting, three clubs would come out of this (pandemic) stronger,” said Matthews, in another interview with the South African Football Journalists Association on Friday.

“I didn’t factor in Chiefs’ transfer ban, but you can see from the players they will have next season, that are currently plying their trade for other clubs, for a year to have and hold, it will be a different Chiefs in July 2021. I am certain of it. Sundowns and Pirates are streets ahead in terms of squad strength.”

Pirates have signed the likes of Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Namibian Deon Hotto, among a host of other players, while Sundowns have brought in Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus to bolster their strike force, snapping up a total of 14 players ahead of the new season.

Chiefs are expected to sign the likes of Bafana left back Sifiso Hlanti, midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange and goalkeeper Brandon Peterson once their transfer ban ends in 2021. Hlanti is currently at Moroka Swallows, while Nange is at Stellenbosch and Peterson is without a club.

“AmaZulu (with a new owner) have fresh momentum and Swallows have been signing, but beside that you don’t see too much,.” added Matthews.

SuperSport have sold Aubrey Modiba to Mamelodi Sundowns and have signed a few players, including midfielder Lucky Mohomi, striker Iqraam Rayners and right back Keenan Phillips. But Matthews says there will be no more business ahead of the November 30 transfer deadline.

“There will be no more activity from SuperSport and obviously it is a bit of a knock, especially for the fans in what is perceived to be a bit of a quiet window,” said Matthews.

“But we have a different perspective in terms of where we are as a club. We are proud every member of staff in our club received a full salary and that there were no retrenchments.

“This is an industry where Wits and Highlands Park looked and said it was no longer viable (to have a club). Being emotional in the transfer market does happen and can get you in a situation where the numbers don’t make sense. We have had to say ‘hang on a second, we have preserved everyone through this crisis and there may be a second wave (of the coronavirus).’ We have to hold as much as we have without being too risky.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.