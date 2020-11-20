Jordaan gives update on Motsepe bid for Caf presidency

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan says Patrice Motsepe will need to make it past the Fifa Ethics Committee, before he can be an official candidate to be president of the Confederation of African Football.

Safa have put forward Motsepe as their preferred candidate to be Caf president, submitting the required documentation at Caf’s headquarters in Cairo before the November 12 deadline. The new president of Caf will be decided at the Caf Congress on March 12 in Morocco.

“We have submitted the name of Dr Motsepe as our candidate for Caf president, together with supporting letters from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, more than the three (supporting letters) that are required. The Fifa Ethics Committee will give the final list of candidates,” said Jordaan on Friday.

“We will wait for the official list from Fifa and then from Caf and then we will see. At the moment there are five candidates, and then we can deal with the question of how we generate support. The response has been very positive.

“Our position is very clear. Given the situation with COVID-19 that federations largely depend on gate income, now there is zero (gate income), the demand for greater revenue and support for associations on the continent presents a big challenge. What we need in Caf is to build the partnership and relationship between football and business.”

Motsepe has still not publicly spoken on his candidacy, but as owner of Mamelodi Sundowns would almost certainly have to stand down from that position if he was successful in his bid for the Caf presidency.

