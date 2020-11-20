Chiefs don’t owe anyone an apology for Dax matter – Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says the club does not owe anyone an apology for the way they handled the Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana matter.

Chiefs are currently serving a two-window transfer ban after they were found guilty by Fifa of not following proper procedures in acquiring the services of the Madagascan international in 2018.

They tried to appeal the ban, but their appeal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Some Chiefs fans felt that the club management, especially Bobby should apologise for the mishap that saw Amakhosi not being able to sign new players until the end of the current season. Bobby, however, does not feel that there is a need to apologise.

“We don’t owe anyone an apology. Why should we apologise for the Dax matter.. There was political interference here with CAF and the Madagascar FA. I can’t take responsibility for this matter. It’s a collective. When we win, it’s not Bobby, but it’s a collective,” said Bobby during an interview with Thabiso Mosia on SAFM on Thursday night.

“Challenges are healthy, in football you need challenges. I love supporters and I know the criticism they direct at me is because they love the club. As a leader you must face challenges. I don’t have regrets about the Dax issue.”

Meanwhile, Bobby has moved to clarify the comment he made in 2011 when he claimed that he would never be fired because Chiefs are a family business.

“Family business my brother, is about people that are around the team. It’s not my mother, my father, my uncle. No no no, I was talking about the Kaizer Chiefs family,” said Bobby.

“It’s about the players, the supporters. They all our family. I think those comments were just misplaced because of what I was saying on the day. I was raising a different point. I was not meaning it’s my business.

“See don’t break the Kaizer Chiefs family. Don’t break the supporters and players. The coaches and players were criticised and ridiculed including myself. In the context of family, we are a family. The Amakhosi family was built by our chairman. It’s a huge family. I would have been stupid to say it’s my family business,” concluded the Chiefs football manager.

