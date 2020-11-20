Pirates new recruit opens up about joining Soweto giants

Following his big move to Orlando Pirates from Baroka FC, midfielder Collins Makgaka seems to be settling in well, having managed to register two appearances for his new side.

Makgaka believes that once he gets used to system employed by the club’s technical team, he can get more game time under his belt. The midfielder says he would like to help the Soweto giants win trophies.

“I am getting used to everything, the new system. I think I am coming up well. Firstly, it is about the team, Individually I was to see myself helping the team by creating scoring opportunities and scoring goals if I find myself on the pitch and also helping the team win trophies. That is my cause,” Magkaka told Pirates TV

“Fans believe in us as players so we have to do our best. We have to do justice in the trust that they show in us by doing our best. We have to win for them.”

Makgaka admits to being starstruck when he met his Pirates teammates for the first time in the dressing room.

“It was not easy knowing that I am going to meet new players,” said Makgaka.

“I knew some players from a distance and I started imagining myself interacting with them. When I got here, I met with the coaches first and they welcomed me and that was when I started feeling a bit relieved.

