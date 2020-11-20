Mlambo ‘happy’ to have left Orlando Pirates

A source close to former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo says the Soweto born player is very happy to have parted ways with the Buccaneers and he is not bitter about his failure to have made an impact there.

Mlambo joined Pirates in 2018 with high hopes and many predicting a bright future for the midfielder at the club. And his first year with the club seemed to be promising, but he fell off the radar last season, which saw the release him at the end of the campaign.

The 29-year old is currently on the books of KwaZulu-Natal based outfit AmaZulu FC.

“Such is the football life, I don’t think anyone thought that Mlambo was going to leave Pirates so soon. Everyone thought that he was going to be one of the best players at the club and make a meaningful contribution like Teko Modise.

“Unfortunately things didn’t work out well for him. But he is okay with what happened and he is focused at his new club. He knows that he is a top player wants to show it at AmaZulu,” said the source.

Pirates have, meanwhile, reported that Thembinkosi Lorch will be out of action for around five weeks with an injury he picked up in the Buccaneers’ last DStv Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“Thembinkosi Lorch faces up to five weeks on the sidelines after undergoing a procedure on his knee,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

Pirates also said that left back Bongani Sam and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa have returned to full training after their injuries. Pirates next face SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

