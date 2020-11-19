AmaZulu facing tough test against Sundowns

The 2-0 win against Black Leopards last time out in the league is exactly the kind of a confidence booster that AmaZulu needed ahead of their toughest test so far this season.

This coming Sunday Usuthu will be pitting their wits against the best team in the league, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Tapelo Xoki believes that AmaZulu can turn around their travelling fortunes when they trek to the capital city.

“We did not do well in our first away game and we have to apply what we learnt from the first game and apply to this game because it is a game of small margins, one moment can change the game so we have to make sure that we apply ourselves correctly and to the best of our abilities,” said Xoki.

“It’s been some time since we last played and it’s very important that we pick up from where we left off. We are going away and it is a different ball game altogether, playing away and playing against a team that we know is competing for the league, a team that are champions and a team that is not easy to play against,” he added.

Masandawana are part of the half-a-dozen teams that are yet to lose a game in the DStv Premiership, which is something that motivates AmaZulu to become the first team to put a dent in Downs’ league-defending campaign.

“We have to keep that positive mentality in the team going. It is a big game and it is a big three points up for grabs. We know they will want to get the three points and we also want to get the three points,” the defender explained.

“We have got ambitions for this season and we know where we need to be so such games are very important and vital. We have not registered an away game yet, it is only our second game. We have to pick ourselves up and make sure that we get the momentum going because we must be consistent as possible and try and build on the result we got in the last game,” Xoki added.

