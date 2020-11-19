Lebese extends Colorado Springs stay

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese has secured a contract extension with USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Lebese joined the side a year ago after he was released from his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. The former Chiefs man was without a club for a short period before signing with the Switchbacks.

The 31-year-old made a notable impact after joining the side securing a starting berth in the first team and scoring goals for the side in his first season with them.

“I’m very excited for yet another opportunity with the Switchbacks,” said Lebese after signing a new contract with the club. ” A great challenge lies ahead on the 2021 season with a wonderful stadium downtown. I’m looking forward to working hard with the group and making the fans proud.”

Lebese has won the hearts of the Switchbacks supporters with the general soccer manager stating the club has plans of building the team around the Mamelodi born footballer.

The club intends to fight for a play-off spot in the new season and they believe Lebese’s experience will be vital in their quest to becoming the best side in the new season.

“George meant a lot to the club this year. While he had some big moments on the field, he also brought tremendous value to the locker room,” Crookham told the club’s official website. “Retaining him allows us to build around his experience as we put the finishing touches on a roster that we believe will fight for a playoff spot from day one.”

