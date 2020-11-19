Chiefs star Billiat opens up about challenges faced by foreign players in SA

PSL News 19.11.2020 11:19 am

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Billiat, who arrived in SA in 2010 to join Ajax Cape Town from Zimbabwe’s CAPS United, is regarded as one of the best foreign players to play in the DStv Premiership.  

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has revealed some the challenges faced by foreign players in South Africa.

The forward has won multiple awards, including the coveted Footballer of the Season award, which he won after a stellar season with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Billiat was awarded the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Best Foreign Player award over the weekend.

“It is never easy playing outside the country, trying to deal with different situations, different cultures, different personalities in terms of the difference between countries,” Billiat told Zimbabwe’s Soccer24 after receiving his award.

With Zimbabwe providing the bulk of the foreign contingent in the Premier Soccer League, Billiat has urged his compatriots to continue working hard.

”We are Warriors! I just want to urge everyone that the journey should continue. It is never easy. If you are somewhere where you are having it easy then you are in the wrong place,” commented Billiat.

Billiat has so far struggled to regain the form that saw him being one of the most feared forwards during his time with Sundowns.

Chiefs will be hoping that the 30-year-old does regain his form as they look to end their long trophy drought this season under the mentorship of new coach Gavin Hunt.

Amakhosi, however, have already lost out on one of the three trophies on offer after being knocked out of the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates earlier this month.

