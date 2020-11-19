Ex-Chiefs and Pirates keeper blasted for charging youngsters for trials

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has come under fire for charging a registration fee to aspiring football players.

Khuzwayo started a development academy, where he hopes to nurture the next generation of players. His newly formed academy Brilliant Sports Academy charges a registration fee of R250 to children who wish to be a part of the academy.

The academy which has an under-13 to under-19 squads is based in Durban, but the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper plans to unearth talent nationwide. Khuzwayo has to deal with harsh reactions to the R250 his academy charges for registration.

A number of football supporters accused the former Chiefs shot-stopper of scamming youngsters, while others felt he should impart his knowledge to upcoming footballers for free instead of charging them for it.

With the R250 not guaranteeing the player of a place in the academy, as they still need to go through a trial to gain admission, some felt it was throwing money down the drain if the child is not successful during trials.

Some felt most parents won’t pay the amount as it was daylight robbery from the former goalkeeper.

Brilliant Khuzwayo is trying to take our football 10 steps back. Don't allow it. — Jesse Nagel (@NagelJesse) November 18, 2020

Brilliant Khuzwayo is charging R250 for trials only, God know how much he charge once the kid pass the trials. So he is aiming to make R20k (250×80) for trials only. Wow. pic.twitter.com/FLCGLQDtCj — Into kaPhahla kwaLusawana????‍☠️ ???????? (@Ira_thelegend) November 18, 2020

Khuzwayo assured his followers that this is not a scam and he plans to recruit young players from across the country. The goal minder was forced into early retirement after failing to rehabilitate his knee following a surgical procedure to correct an injury.

It’s the passion for development football for me ????????. I welcome you all. THE BRILLIANT ONE pic.twitter.com/rXxD0e9NNZ — BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) November 18, 2020

To add more it will serve as a pilot on the services the academy will offer. Clinics, workshops, media and social media training, brand management. There’s still to be posted on what we’re all about as an institution. So yes you’re brilliantly correct https://t.co/9UVCDIMRRK — BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) November 18, 2020

