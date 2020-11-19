Mgosi 19.11.2020 05:17 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Will Laffor leave Sundowns at the end of the season?

Anthony Laffor of Mamelodi Sundowns. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

The Liberian international has been struggling with injuries in the past couple of seasons, having played just a single minute in a cameo appearance last season in the league.

Veteran attacker Anthony Laffor could be in his last season at Mamelodi Sundowns as his current deal is understood to be reaching its expiry date at the end of June 2021.

“There will be no need to renew his contract when it comes to an end, unless he hits top form and impresses the coaches. But at age 35, there are very little chances that he will get a contract extension. If ever there is a deal tabled for him, it should not be longer than a year,” said a source within the club.

Sundowns are also understood to have taken a U-turn on the future of goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse, who was said to be on his way out of the club.

The goalie was said to have been excluded from the plans of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena but it seems the duo have changed their tune about the former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper.

