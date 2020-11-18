Stellenbosch make Sundowns youngster their eighth signing

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of midfielder Mswati Mavuso as they continue to bolster their squad for the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns development player becomes Stellies eighth signing of the current transfer window.

“Mswati Mavuso puts pen to paper, the club is pleased to announce its latest acquisition and yet another great addition to the squad,” read a statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

Mswati Mavuso (19 y/o) puts pen to paper.



Mavuso joins the likes of Stanley Dimgba Sopuruchi, Phathutshedzo Nange, Junior Mendieta, Solly Khunyedi, Roy Keane, Zitha Macheke and Sage Stephens as coach Steve Barker’s new additions for the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old Mavuso has played two seasons in the GladAfrica Championship playing for the likes of Witbank Spurs and Mbombela United.

Despite making so many signings, Stellenbosch have not had the brightest of starts in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership having failed to register a win their opening three league matches.

Barker’s team is currently lying on position 12th on the log standings with two points in three games.

Stellies are set to host Chippa United in their next league match at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

