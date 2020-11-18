Margeman taking notes from Sundowns’ veterans

Grant Margeman is one of the country’s most promising midfielders who has been part and parcel of the junior national teams and has made two senior team appearances, even though it was an u-23 side in Bafana Bafana playing in the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

Margeman joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a five-year deal in the soon-to-shut transfer window and he comes into a side that has a packed midfield where the likes of Andile Jali and captain Hlompho Kekana have been starring, while Rivaldo Coetzee is a constant feature in the team.

However, the 22-year-old is looking to learn from the senior players as he is unlikely to make the match-day squad given the form of Kekana, Jali and Coetzee, while new signing George Maluleka is waiting on the wings.

“The club has some great players with experience and I want to learn as much from them and give back to the club. There are guys like Hlompho, Andile, George, just to name a few who have been in the game for years, and I want to win my first trophy as a professional footballer with the club,” Margeman told the Sundowns website.

Coming from captaining Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs) to the promotion playoffs, Margerman is already embracing his new chapter and is determined to fight for a place in the team, as opposed being one of the first names on Calvin Marlin’s teamsheet at Ajax.

“It’s a new chapter in my life but still the same Grant and the same goal which is to win more trophies for the club. I want to get into the team, fight for my place, grow as a person in the team and get to know and learn from the guys,” he said

