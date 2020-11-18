 
 
OPINION: Let’s cut Bafana some slack 

local soccer 2 mins ago

I really don’t understand why some football fans are so quick to judge a team, but always drag their feet when they have to congratulate them for their efforts.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
18 Nov 2020
10:51:25 AM
OPINION: Let's cut Bafana some slack 

Bafana Bafana celebrate scoring a goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Durban. Pic: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sometimes as soccer fans we tend to turn a blind eye to positive things that are happening within our respective teams and  are always quick to throw out negative remarks when things are looking bad. READ MORE: Sudan stun Ghana, but what does that mean for Bafana Bafana? This opinion peace was highly motivated by the negativity that Bafana Bafana were on the end of following their 4-2 victory over São Tomé in the second leg of their Group C 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday. I really don’t understand why some football fans are so quick to...

