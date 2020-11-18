Rakhale denies Chiefs interest, but would consider Amakhosi move

Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Thabo Rakhale has denied that Amakhosi have shown an interest in his services.

The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United forward has long been linked with Chiefs, but the 30-year-old says he has never received any offers from the Naturena-based club.

“The rumours about me going to Chiefs have been going on since 2018. I don’t know how they started. There has never been interest. Even here at TTM they’re asking me about it,” said Rakhale during an interview with Thabiso Mosia on SAFM’s Sport On.

Rakhale, who recently joined Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as a free agent having parted ways with Chippa, added that he would consider joining Amakhosi if there was an offer.

Meanwhile, the midfielder revealed that he received some offers before joining TTM including an offer from AmaZulu, but chose to join the Venda-based side instead.

“I did have talks with AmaZulu through my agent, but he told me they were no longer interested and it fell through. There were a lot of offers but it was easier to go to TTM cos I’ve worked with the Coach and I know a few players, but its hot here,” commented Rakhale.

