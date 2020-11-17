Dzukamanja still trying to adapt at Orlando Pirates 

Like any other player that moves from one team to another, it gets a bit hard to adjust to a new environment and it was not different for Terrence Dzukamanja, who has had to adapt to the new playing style at his new club Orlando Pirates.

READ: Unhappy Muwowo wants out at Orlando Pirates

Dzukamanja is one of the new signings at the Buccaneers, who was brought in from the now defunct Bidvest Wits prior to the start of the new season.

It was during the last few games of the season where Dzukamanja made himself known in the South African league, displaying some top performances for his old club Wits during the PSL bio bubble last campaign.

The Zimbabwean has already made five appearances for Bucs, and has even got into the score sheet for the club after finding the back of the net on debut during the team’s 1-0 win over Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8.

The midfielder reveals that his transition from Wits to Pirates has not been easy.

“It’s difficult because at Wits it was different from Pirates. So, for now I’m trying to work hard so that I can get used to the type of play they have here. Here they can pass and they can move. At Wits we were using counters (counter attack) for playing and winning the games,” the Bucs forward told the team’s media.

Dzukamanja might still be working hard to try to familiarise himself with the way they are doing things at Pirates. But the 26-year has showed some potential and proved to be a good buy for the Soweto giants.

Before heading into South Africa to join Wits in 2018, Dzukamanja had a good spell with Zimbabwean outfit Ngezi FC.

The midfielder is also in the Zimbabwean national team set-up and his qualities so far make him one of the best of the new signings for the Buccaneers and he will surely be one of the key players for the rest of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.