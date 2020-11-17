‘We lose, you complain! We win, you say it’s not good enough,’ Zungu slams Bafana critics

Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu has come out in defence of the national team following their unconvincing win against Sao Tome in a 2022 Afcon qualifier on Monday.

Zungu and his Bafana teammates haboured to an unconvincing 4-2 win over the lowly Sao Tome outfit in Port Elizabeth, where they scored the two winning goals in the dying minutes of the match.

While the win was enough to edge Molefi Ntseki’s side closer to qualification for the Cameroon edition, many South Africans were not convinced with their display.

Zungu has since taken to Twitter to say stop complaining, saying the national team won after all.

“We lose!! Some of url complain! We win , u say it’s not good enough. kanti nifunani entlek?” Wrote Zungu on his Twitter account.

Ntseki was proud of the resilience shown by his team as they grabbed two late goals to seal a heart-stopping 4-2 win over Sao Tome on Monday afternoon, in a Group C 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Port Elizabeth.

Bafana had come from behind to lead 2-1 against the island minnows, but in the 75th minute Harramiz Soares headed in to make it 2-2, leaving South Africa in danger of an embarrassing draw, especially as this ‘away’ game was being played in Port Elizabeth.

Themba Zwane and Percy Tau, however, scored in quick succession to seal a three points that puts Bafana in excellent shape to qualify for Cameroon 2022

