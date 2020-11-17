Celtic players promised huge bonuses to win MTN8 title

Bloemfontein Celtic players have been promised huge bonuses should they secure the MTN8 title, a source at the club has revealed.

The Celtic management is impressed with the way the players have been playing so far this season and reaching the final of the MTN8 is a big deal for everyone at the club.

“It is not just motivation for the players to go there and play for the money, but it is just a way of showing appreciation from the management. The guys have really been at their level best. Just look at their progress in the MTN8, I don’t think anyone saw it coming by beating the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns. I’m not really sure how much they are going to get, but I know it’s going to be a lot of money for them,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Celtic head coach John Maduka wants to walk away with the MTN8 gold medal hanging on his neck and a fat R8-million cheque when he guides his side in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates.

Celtic knocked out the defending champions SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon, beating them 1-0 in the City of Roses to win the two-legged affair 2-1 in aggregate.

“It is very important for us to go out there and win the cup for the team, it has been a long time. This is our second cup final and we just hope that things go according to our plan. This is the third time we have gone into the final in recent years. We did not win in the previous two, this is the third time for us to win the cup,” said Maduka.

