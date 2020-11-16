Zwane, Tau spare Bafana’s blushes as they edge out Sao Tome

Bafana Bafana made heavy weather of Sao Tome in Port Elizabeth on Monday but eventually wrapped up a 4-2 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a Group C 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Even with the advantage of playing this ‘away’ game on home soil, it took two strikes in the last three minutes to seal the win for South Africa, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau both netting and ultimately sharing all four goals.

The result gives Bafana six points from their two matches against Sao Tome, and moves them level on points with Ghana at the top of Group C, though the Black Stars have a game in hand and play Sudan on Tuesday. Still, with the top two teams qualifying for Cameroon 2022, Bafana are now extremely well-placed to make it to a second successive Afcon finals.

Molefi Ntseki made just two changes from the first game in Durban, with Bongani Zungu, the scorer of Bafana’s second goal in that match, coming in for Kamohelo Mokotjo and Lyle Lakay getting a chance at left back in place of Innocent Maela.

But it was Sao Tome who had the first opportunity, Lucio Oliveira firing wide of Ronwen Williams’ goal.

Lebo Manyama then did brilliantly to control a fine pass from Lakay, but he also flashed his effort wide of target, in what was a disappointing half from the Kaizer Chiefs forward.

Sao Tome stunned Bafana by taking the lead in the 12th minute, a simple set piece routine seeing captain Joazhifel Sousa Soares arrive at the near post to head completely unmarked past Williams and into the far corner of the net.

Bafana were struggling to get any combination play going, though Percy Tau did win a free kick on the edge of the box that Manyama put over the bar.

At the other end a shot from Joel Neves was deflected into the side netting, before a similar near-post routine saw Sao Tome Pontes head wide of target.

Bafana did manage to find an equaliser in the 39th minute, Dean Furman’s excellent pass releasing Themba Zwane, who finished well past Adaim Gamboa.

And Tau then curled an effort just wide as Bafana finally began to exert some dominance.

Bafana should have taken the lead in the 52nd minute, as Thapelo Morena released Tau with a good pass and his cross appeared to give Manyama an open goal at the back post but somehow he skewed his effort off target.

Sao Tome then went close again as an effort from Oliveira from the edge of the box flew past Williams but hit the stantion behind the goal.

In the 64th minute, Tau wasted a great chance to put Bafana in front, putting a free header wide of target with the goal gaping.

But the Anderlecht man was not to be denied a few minutes later, finishing off a great move by jinking past a coupe of defenders and sending an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Kermit Erasmus came on in his hometown to replace Keagan Dolly and was almost immediately denied a run at goal by an errant offside flag.

Sao Tome, however, stormed back into the game with an equaliser in the 75th minute. Substitute Aderito Mata provided the cross and Harramiz Soares rose unmarked to head past Williams.

With eight minutes left, Tau headed Furman’s free kick just wide as Bafana desperately searched for a winner. And they got it in the 87th minute as Erasmus broke clear and his shot was well saved by Gamboa, but Zwane was on hand to tap in and grab his brace.

Tau also grabbed his second of the game just after, firing past Gamboa from the edge of the box.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.