Zungu named in Bafana starting line-up for Sao Tome tie

Ntseki has made two changes to the side that beat Sao Tome 2-0 in the first leg in Durban last Friday.

Bongani Zungu, who came off the bench and did well in the first leg, will start the match today at the expense of Kamohelo Mokotjo. He’ll partner Dean Furman in the central midfielder.

Lyle Lakay will replace Innocent Maela at left-back after the Orlando Pirates defender was ruled out due to an injury.

Maela’s Pirates teammate Vincent Pule has been declared medically “unfit” and was noconsidered for this clash.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Bafana’s clash will not be shown on television in South Africa, because of what the South African Football Association have labelled a “ridiculous” amount of money demanded by the Confederation of African Football for the rights to show the match.

“Caf wanted to fleece us for a huge amount of money we can’t afford to spend,” MD of SABC Sports, Gary Rathbone told Phakaaathi on Monday.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Lyle Lakay, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Mosa Lebusa, Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Percy Tau, Lebogang Manyama

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Itumeleng Khune, Siyabonga Dube, Motjeka Madisha, Rushine De Reuck, Tebogo Mokoena, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thabo Nodada, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabiso Kutumela, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus

