Mabasa, Sam boost for Pirates ahead of SuperSport clash

Khaya Ndubane
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The two players are yet to play for the Buccaneers this season as they were nursing injuries.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bongani Sam have returned to full training after recovering from their respective injuries.

The duo is yet to play for the Buccaneers this season as they were nursing injuries.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bongani Sam have returned to full training after recovering from their respective injuries,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

Mabasa and Sam’s return will come as a major boost for coach Josef Zinnbauer, who will be without star player Thembinkosi Lorch for up to five weeks. Lorch is recovering after undergoing a knee operation recently.

“Thembinkosi Lorch faces up to five weeks on the sidelines after undergoing a procedure on his knee.

The 27-year-old attacker suffered the setback in Pirates’ 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership last week.

“Fortunately for the technical team, Lorch’s injury is not a serious one. According to the Bucs medical team, Lorch underwent surgery to remove osteochondroma* in the knee. He is expected to make a full recovery,” read the Pirates statement.

Pirates will next host SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

