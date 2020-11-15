Ellis celebrates winning Cosafa cup title

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes her squad has a bright future ahead of them after lifting the title. The South African women’s team has won the cup four times in succession.

The tournament lasted for 25 days with Ellis’ side cruising through the group stages undefeated without conceding a goal. Ellis is delighted with her side’s showing in the tournament stating it was important to select youngsters to represent the country in this tournament.

“It’s been 25 days and today was the day we had been working towards. We challenged the players consistently about raising their hands and making their mark in this tournament and I think the analysis by our analyst was spot throughout this tournament. We were in control of the game from the start and got an early goal though we got a bit sloppy later on and allowed them back in the game,’’ Ellis told the Safa website.

“During the cooling break and halftime, we had to remind our players that the game was not over and also reminded them about the game plan”.

“This is a young team, they will learn and grow. When the final whistle went, we were just proud of this group of players,’’ concluded Ellis.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.