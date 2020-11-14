local soccer 14.11.2020 03:37 pm

Khumalo slams Bafana after poor showing against Sao Tome

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 13: Bafana celebrate scoring goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

“We are talking about a player that used individual brilliance because clearly, we weren’t looking like a team that was going to score,” said Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo says the South African national team wouldn’t have won the game if it wasn’t for the individual brilliance of Percy Tau.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s chargers struggled to overpower the Central African Islanders at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night in the first of two African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana had to rely on Tau to score a penalty for their opening goal of the match and the second from a set-piece that saw Bongani Zungu direct Lebogang Manyama’s cross into the back of the net.

The South African senior men’s team failed to put Sao Tome to the sword but managed to score get to goals in the end. Khumalo says that Bafana Bafana not scoring from open play is concerning.

“We are talking about a player that used individual brilliance because clearly, we weren’t looking like a team that was going to score,” said Khumalo after the match at SABC studio. “But he (Tau) forced a foul inside the box and we were awarded (a penalty) and then he scored it. 

“No sense of urgency and no tactical discipline. They (Sao Tome and Principe) had more entries inside the box than we did,” said Khumalo.

Bafana Bafana are set to face Sao Tome in their second match on Monday in Port Elizabeth at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

