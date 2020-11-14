TTM and AmaZulu show interest in Chiefs target

Former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United playmaker Thabo Rakhale is expected to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

This comes after the forward was released from his contract by Chippa United at the end of last season. The player is said to have held out for a move to Kaizer Chiefs this season but Amakhosi have been barred from signing any players until July 2021.

Following the news that Chiefs won’t be able to sign players until next year, the Sebokeng born player is said to be weighing up his options with AmaZulu and TTM reportedly showing interest in his services.

Chiefs were interested in signing the forward while he was with the Chilli Boys but couldn’t convince the coastal side to sell him. Rakhale subsequent status as a free agent reignited Chiefs’ interest in the player but the flames were put out by their inability to sign players.

Rakhale’s agent Mandla Mthembu confirmed the player was close to completing a move to a top-flight club, but couldn’t reveal the name of the club stating the team could unveil the forward before the end of the week.

The former Pirates man has been without a club since leaving United in June, he didn’t play in the bio bubble when the league resumed after the short suspension to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Rakhale is 99% done with joining his new team. But I can’t reveal much because they said when the time is right, they want to make their announcement,” Mthembu told Sowetan.

“I don’t want to ruin things for them because of their reasons they told me. My comment, I will say, is 99% done. That’s all I can say. Rakhale will be unveiled by his new team whenever they are ready. Let me put it that way.”

