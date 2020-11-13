 Former Sundowns and Pirates star set to join Swaziland giants

Swaziland Giants Mbabane Highlanders are assessing former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

The midfielder was last contracted to Maritzburg United before he was released by the side. The 31-year-old has struggled to make a notable impact at most of the big clubs he has played for forming the team to hand him his release papers earlier than they would have liked.

Sangweni made a name for himself at AmaZulu attracting interest from big spenders Sundowns, but he couldn’t command a regular starting berth with the Brazilians and was loaned out and later released from his contract with the Pretoria side.

His career to be on the up against when he played for Chippa United making a telling contribution to keeping the club that was no stranger to relegation in the top tier. Moving to Pirates, a club his older brother Siyabonga Sangweni earned the legend’s status, after falling out with assistant coach Rulani Mokwena the player was released.

Highlanders Director Benson Dlamini says they have a couple of players from outside of Swaziland at their training groups. former AmaZulu centre-back Carlington Nyadombo, former Baroka player Mandisa Gadla and another former Tshakuma Tshamadzivhadila man Katlego Molomo completes the list of players who are in Swaziland for trials. The quartet will be assessed by the club’s head coach Dumisani ‘DU’ Makhanya during the international break according to Eswatini Observer.

“It is true that we are having a couple of international players, who are currently training with the team. A decision over their future will be taken before the end of the weekend, where will call a press conference,” said the club director.

The Premier League of Eswatini allows each club to sign a maximum of four players.

