Ellis lauds Banyana’s plan execution 

After reaching the final of the Cosafa Women’s Cup, Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis lauded her players for playing according to instructions which resulted in the team demolishing Malawi 6-2 in the semifinal of the tournament at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Malawi was one of the competition’s favourites with the Scorchers having done well in the group stages, especially with the influence of Tabitha and Temwa Chamwinga sisters in their squad.

But, Banyana had a plan on how to deal with the sisters and the tie looked to be quite a fairly balanced game as the sides went into the break goalless.

“We are really proud of this new group of players. We said it’s time to make their mark, it’s time to raise their hands, make good memories and they really stood out today (Thursday). I thought our analysis was spot on and the players executed the plan perfectly,” said Ellis after the match.

“I was disappointed with the two goals we conceded because we were in control at that moment. But other than that, we controlled the pace of the game. Yes, the red card (Malawi goalkeeper’s red card) was the moment in the game that turned it back and we could have been 1-0 up. And I thought we dealt very well with every threat they made. At times it was a joy to watch us moving the ball around. We didn’t take as much control as I thought we could after the red card, but we rectified that at half-time and started moving the ball around.”

The South African coach also praised hat-trick hero Hilda Magaia for her efforts and congratulated the whole team for a fine display.

“I’m also very excited for Hilda, we’ve been working a lot in training and she’s been unlucky in games. But today, she really showed the quality that she’s playing in the national league. I’m happy for her, but I thought each and every player that took the park today were absolutely magnificent.”

Ellis’s troops will be looking to defend their trophy when they meet Botswana in the final on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Stadium.

