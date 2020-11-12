Banyana storm past Malawi into Cosafa final

A spectacular display in the second half saw Banyana Banyana reach the final of the Cosafa Women’s Cup after a 6-2 victory against a ten-woman Malawi side following goalkeeper Samir Amidu‘s red card at the Wolfson Stadium on Thursday.

The South Africans were able to register the victory courtesy of a hat-trick from Hilda Magaia, a brace by Mapule Kgoale and a single goal from Sibulele Holweni.

The start of the tie saw Malawi making a lot of entries into the Banyana’s box.

It was the usual suspects Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga who were making threats with their pace which saw the South African back four working overtime.

But the hosts also had their moments and they nearly came close to scoring with Kgoale’s header, but it hit the side netting.

After that, Magaia was sent through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. The Banyana striker looked to have beaten the keeper Amidu, but the Malawian shot-stopper caught her just outside the box and the referee gave her a straight red card in the 18th minute.

Malawi had to make a sacrifice, pulling forward Asimenye Simwaka out in order for second choice keeper Mercy Sikelo to go between the poles.

The visitors had a glorious opportunity when Tabitha’s powerful low shot cross found her twin sister inside the box, but Andile Dlamini was able to pull off a good save as the game headed to half-time.

Six minutes after the interval, Banyana broke the deadlock through Kgoale.

But the lead didn’t stand long as Temwa equalised with a well-taken free-kick just a minute later to make it 1-1.

A Robyn Moodaly shot was almost deflected into goals by a Malawi defender, but keeper Sikelo was able to punch it away for a corner.

Magaia was able to benefit from a defensive error of Malawi in the 62nd minute as they failed to clear ball, and the TUT striker slotted the ball inside the net to put South Africa back in the lead.

Some nice play by Moodaly saw Banyana get their third goal of the match and second for Kgoale to ease the pressure off a bit for the home side in the 64th minute.

The Malawians were finding it hard to stop Banyana, who looked to have found their mojo.

Magaia got to register her second goal of the match and the fourth one for Banyana after a wonderful combination with Kgoale in the 67th minute.

Banyana couldn’t just stop scoring as Holweni got the teams fifth goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Malawi seemed to be out of ideas as the twin sisters were closely marked and not being given a chance to sniff at goals.

Banyana didn’t stop with the scoring on the other side of the field as Magaia got her third of goal of the match with just 15 minutes of regular play left.=

Tabitha was able to restore some pride for the Malawians after she got her team’s second goal of the match.

But it was a little too late for Malawi, as Banyana marched through to the final.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.