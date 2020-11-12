Letsholonyane aims for top eight with TS Galaxy

Seasoned midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane believes DStv Premiership debutants TS Galaxy can secure a spot in next season’s elite cup competition.

TS Galaxy joined the top flight fray after owner Tim Sukazi bought the status of Highlands Park at the end of the 2019/2020 season. Letsholonyane was contracted to the Lions of the North before the status of the club was sold.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United man stayed on to help the side weather the storm of the top tier having played in the league for over a decade. He says it won’t be easy for them to stay up as newcomers but their fighting spirit will carry them through.

The ambitious side beat Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup in the 2018/2019 season.

“We can go as far as we want in the league, it is going to be a huge challenge but if we put our minds to it and we stay humble as a team and we don’t think we have arrived we will qualify for the top eight,” said Letsholonyane.

The 38-year-old had football supporters confused when he posted a signed Highlands Park jersey on his Instagram account with the caption “chapter closed” – some of his followers assumed he was announcing his retirement from after Highlands was bought. Letsholonyane hit back at reporters who further fuelled the speculation about his retirement.

“I have never said I was retiring. Once I call it quits it will be clear, Highlands Park is the club that I had the shortest period with compared to Kaizer Chiefs, Cosmos and SuperSport United and the other clubs I have played for. Why would I just thank Highlands only if once I retire? Clearly, someone in the media space didn’t do their job properly and decided to write that I was retiring to get the attention they wanted for their publication.”

