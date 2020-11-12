Pirates bolster strikeforce with Congolese marksman

Josef Zinnbauer has added more firepower to his attack with the services of Democratic Republic of the Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita on a season-long loan.

The contract also includes an option to make the striker’s move permanent.

Masuku says he is hoping to make his stay with Buccaneers successful and he is confident that he is going to achieve big things with the club.

“I am happy to have joined this prestigious Club and I look forward to a successful stay. This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me. I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates,” the striker told the Pirates website.

The striker joins a number of top players who have been acquired by the club for the 2020/2021 season, which comes with a heavy schedule that includes traveling in Africa for the Caf Champions League.

The striker will be competing upfront with likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Austin Muwowo.

Pirates head coach Zinnbauer is delighted with the Congolese signing.

The German-born mentor adds that the club now has a healthy, competitive squad.

“We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and we look forward to working with him. Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different for him. The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players.”

Having made a number of signings during this transfer window bolstering the goalkeeping department, defence, and midfield., The Buccaneers needed to bring a striker on board with the club having parted ways with Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch also both currently injured.

Masuku comes highly rated from his country, with the player described as skillful, paced and a lethal goal-scorer.

He started his football career back in 2014 and has had a spell with Belgian outfit Standard Liege, where he was subsequently sent on loan to Hungarian club Ujpest FC and MC Oran in Algeria.

The striker is also part of the DR Cono senior national team and was part of the squad that competed at the 2014, 2016 and 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.