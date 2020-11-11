Kaizer Chiefs pay tribute to youngster killed in ‘horror’ car crash

Kaizer Chiefs mourned the loss of a ‘fine prospect and a talented young lad’ after their Under-19 attacking midfielder James McFarlene, who was set to play in their reserve team this season, was killed in a car accident on Friday.

“We have lost a fine prospect and a talented young lad,” said Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane on the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“James has left us too soon and it is hard to comprehend what happened. It is going to take long for us to recover from this loss. We are shattered and all our thoughts are with his family. We will sorely miss him.

“James joined us from Black Aces three season ago,” added Zwane

“We identified him from the national youth teams and saw him as a great prospect for the future. He played as an attacking midfielder and was full of energy, so much so that you could use him either as a number 8 or 10. We had identified him for promotion to the reserve team in the upcoming season.”

Zwane and Kaizer Chiefs football manager visited the McFarlane family to pay their respects, after what was described by Chiefs as a “horror car accident”.

“To see the family in the sorrowful state they are in was hard,” added Zwane.

“We met his grief-stricken mother and the other family to express the sympathies on behalf of the Chiefs family. We wish to express our solidarity in grief with the family. The Club is holding hands with the family to give them the necessary support,”

“We will also trigger the system of supporting his teammates who are in a state of shock at the moment. It is sad but we trust time will heal. I would like to once more express our deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends.”

James McFarlene will be buried on Saturday, 14 November, Chiefs have said, adding that the funeral will take place under Covid-19 regulations.

McFarlene also played for South Africa’s Under-17 side and joins Lesley Manyathela, Gift Leremi and Richard Henyekane, among others, on a list of South African footballers tragically lost on the roads of South Africa.

