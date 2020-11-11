Khoza retains PSL chairmanship and promises to groom the next batch of young leaders

The Premier Soccer League’s Board of Governors’ quadrennial meeting has re-elected Irvin Khoza as the chairman of the organisation for the next four years, with most of his executive members also retaining their positions on Wednesday afternoon.

Khoza was elected unopposed with all member clubs showing their confidence in his leadership. Only Khumbulani Konco of Bloemfontein Celtic and Jose Ferreira of the now defunct Bidvest Wits didn’t retain their positions on the Exco.

Khoza thanked the duo, saying he hopes they will always be available to help whenever they are needed because their experience is invaluable.

Khoza also pledged to ensure that a new generation of leaders are well prepared to take over when a time comes for him and some of the older leaders in the Exco to retire.

“Ours is an investment business, it is not a cash and carry where the buyer and a seller are protected by the instant nature of the transaction, (i.e) inspect, pick and pay,” said Khoza in his acceptance speech.

He then emphasised the importance of ensuring that everyone in the professional soccer industry understands how it is run and passing the baton to the next generation who have been fully equipped to run with it.

“Debriefing the next generation needs to feature prominently in the coming four year term. Many of our members are still not clear about the business we are in. They do not know for sure our valuable proposition and funding model. It is of utmost importance that the next generation has a full grasp of the business we are in.

“I am talking about value – knowing and not guessing or making assumptions. We have a delicate business that attracts attention in a manner that is exponentially higher. There are forces constantly seeking to profit from our properties without any participation in their creation. Here are forces that seek to make the delivery of our product more expensive. All of these factors require understanding and steady hands.

“This will be a term of documentation and debriefing in ways we have not done before,” promised Khoza.

The new PSL Executive Committee:

Dr. Irvin Khoza (Chairman)

Mr Kaizer Motaung

Ms Mato Madlala

Mr John Comitis

Mr Stanley Matthews

Mr David Thidiela

Dr Rejoice Simelane

Mr Robert Benadie