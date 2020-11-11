Domingo raring to get going in the Champions League

Haashim Domingo is one such player and he wants to have the continental prize as the first major trophy in his career. Domingo was picked up from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits and has made a couple of appearances in Downs’ yellow and blue and he is expected to be registered in the 30-man squad for the Champions League.

READ: Ex-Pirates striker attracts interest from Kenya

The new season kicks-off towards the end of this month and Masandawana have received a bye into the first round. Downs’ opponents will come from the winner between US Zilimadjou of Comoros and Jwaneng FC from Botswana, who will square off in the first leg of the preliminary round on the weekend of November 27-29.

The attacker has made just two appearances for Downs, one in the DStv Premiership against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and another in the MTN8 against finalists Bloemfontein Celtic.

“I am enjoying the time I have spent with the club since joining and you know Sundowns have a lot of great players and that is what made me join the team. It has been a great time and I am learning every day at training,” he told the club’s website.

With the many players at the club, the 25-year-old is confident that he can command a starting berth or at least a place in the match-day squad, in the hope that he eventually gets recognized by Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki.

“I want to play regularly, help the team to win trophies more especially the Caf Champions League. By playing, that will also help in my chances of playing for Bafana Bafana,” he said.

While he has not represented Bafana, his experience on the continent will come in hand for Downs as he has played for The Students no fewer than five games in Africa’s second-tier club competition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.