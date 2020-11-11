Ex-Chiefs striker left out in the cold

It doesn’t seem like Bongani Ndulula will be playing top-flight football anytime soon.

A source close to the player has revealed how ‘Drogba’ has been trying to make a comeback, but nothing seems to be working out for him.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player has been without a club since 2016. Ndulula was reported to have signed for Chippa United that year, but he never featured for the club.

Ndulula played for Bafana Bafana in 2014 while he was signed with AmaZulu. Then national team coach Shakes Mashaba called up the striker for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, even though the KZN side was in relegation trouble.

The lanky striker was snapped up by Kaizer Chiefs in 21015 but couldn’t command a starting berth at Amakhosi and was later released by the Soweto Giants.

It’s almost four years now with the striker in the wilderness, and nothing seems to be working out for him.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone wants to help him out, everyone is just making empty promises. It’s not like he hasn’t been trying to get a team because he has always been trying to keep fit by playing 5-a side football. The thing is age is no longer on his side, he is 30 years-old now. I can only hope for the best for him, but seriously, someone needs to help him out because he is struggling financially,” said the source.

