Jordaan still unsure whether Meyiwa’s killers have been caught

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan has expressed his disappointment at how Senzo Meyiwa’s case was handled by the South African Police Service

Jordaan recalled how he heard the news of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s passing. Meyiwa was shot and killed at his girlfriend’s family home in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

The case remains open, with SAPS stating they have identified the alleged criminals who entered the house while Meyiwa, his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother, sister Zandi Khumalo, and family friend, Longwe Thwala, were having dinner on a Sunday evening.

Five men appeared in court last month, after an arrest warrant was issued for their capture. Some of the alleged robbers are said to be in prison serving a sentence for other crimes.

“Some of these suspects were arrested while they were outside custody,” said National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

“Some were arrested or charged because they were already in custody on other cases on the cold-case strategic approach. ”

Meyiwa was killed almost two weeks after he helped Bafana Bafana qualify for the Afcon 2015 finals.

“We celebrated the joy of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations with Senzo keeping a clean sheet. The joy turned into shock and disbelief,” recalled Jordan, speaking at the unveiling of Meyiwa’s tombstone in Durban on Tuesday.

“We asked the question why, what happened, and six years later we are still asking why,” said Jordaan.

Jordaan also questioned the recent stories in the media about Meyiwa’s death

“We were told about the robbers, the other day they presented the robbers, only to find they are jailed men. If you are a robber then they catch you and say here are the robbers, but those were jailed men. So until today we don’t know,” said Jordaan.

