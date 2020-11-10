Another blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Frosler is ruled out for two months

Kaizer Chiefs’ dreadful start to the 2020/21 season took a further knock on Tuesday as the club confirmed that right back Reeve Frosler was out for eight weeks with a knee injury.

Frosler, who has been one of Chiefs standout players so far this campaign under Gavin Hunt, went down injured in the first half of Sunday’s Soweto derby MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Frosler – MRI which confirmed he will be sidelined for 8 weeks. Samir Nurkovic is reported progressing well. Keletso Sifama missed two games due to a minor ankle injury. The young striker has recovered. #kaizerchiefs #amakhosi4life https://t.co/YSJ0DPJVot pic.twitter.com/Cmw2W3hlTa — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 10, 2020

The 22 year-old, who had already missed the first leg of the semifinal, and a league game against TS Galaxy through injury, before returning on Sunday, immediately had to be withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome.

And Amakhosi confirmed yesterday that an MRI scan had ruled him out for eight weeks, meaning he will not play for Chiefs again until the New Year. The injury is only likely to frustrate Hunt further, as he has had problems with his full backs all season. Kgotso Moleko replaced Frosler against TS Galaxy, and conceded a sloppy penalty, while Hunt has appeared unconvinced by any of his left backs.

Sifiso Hlanti was even training with Chiefs, but has now moved to Swallows, with Amakhosi unsuccessful in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-window transfer ban.

Chiefs had better news on striker Samir Nurkovic, who had to have an operation on his groin ahead of the season, and who has yet to feature for Amakhosi, with the other Chiefs strikers not managing a single goal between them in six games thus far.

Amakhosi said Nurkovic was “progressing well” though they were no clearer on whether he will be able to play before the Christmas break. Young striker Keletso Sifama is available again, meanwhile, after an ankle injury.

