Ex-Pirates striker attracts interest from Kenya

Rantie has struggled to get a team locally since leaving Sundowns where he experienced some personal social issues which led to the club letting him go.

But the former Bafana Bafana marksman is said to be looking to revive his career in the east-African country.

“I think the deal is as good as done as they have agreed on personal terms and it should be concluded soon. He looks optimistic and happy about the developments so we hope it works out for him. He has dealt with his demons and now wants to reignite his career,” said a source.

Gor Mahia are Kenya’s topside and have big ambitions especially in the Caf competitions as they want to win the Champions League and with his experience on the continent, Rantie could be a big addition to

their arsenal. Rantie came close to winning the continental showpiece while at the Buccaneers.

