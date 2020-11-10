PSL News 10.11.2020 09:38 am

Former Chiefs striker set to join GladAfrica side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Chiefs striker set to join GladAfrica side

Former Kaizer Chiefs man Gustavo Paez is one of the players not in the TTM squad. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Gustavo Paez is now set to join GladAfrica Championship side, Sekhukhune United after his move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila bombed with the DStv Premiership side claiming that his inability to obtain his clearance from his Venezuelan club was the problem.

A source close to the player however has revealed that the club were just cutting costs by releasing Paez
as they are struggling to meet their financial obligations.

READ: Manyisa and wife headed for divorce report 

TTM brought Paez back into the country after he was released by Amakhosi almost a season and a half ago. But he was released after a few training sessions with the Limpopo side.

“They couldn’t even reimburse him for his travel costs as they were supposed to transport him from Venezuela. I heard his agent is considering legal options on the matter,” said a source.

He also revealed that “Ma-11” as Paez is nicknamed, was set to start training with Babina Noko yesterday.

“He is starting at Sekhukhune on Monday and they seem very interested and are more organized. It is a better chance for him to rebuild himself in local football and prove himself,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal

Society Family loses pet zebra after dispute with neighbours


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition