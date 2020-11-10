Former Chiefs striker set to join GladAfrica side

A source close to the player however has revealed that the club were just cutting costs by releasing Paez

as they are struggling to meet their financial obligations.

TTM brought Paez back into the country after he was released by Amakhosi almost a season and a half ago. But he was released after a few training sessions with the Limpopo side.

“They couldn’t even reimburse him for his travel costs as they were supposed to transport him from Venezuela. I heard his agent is considering legal options on the matter,” said a source.

He also revealed that “Ma-11” as Paez is nicknamed, was set to start training with Babina Noko yesterday.

“He is starting at Sekhukhune on Monday and they seem very interested and are more organized. It is a better chance for him to rebuild himself in local football and prove himself,” said the source.

