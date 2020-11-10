Former Chiefs star blasts Billiat and Manyama for Pirates defeat

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu believes Amakhosi duo Khama Billiat and Lebogang Manyama should have dazzled for the Naturena side in the second leg of the MTN semi-final.

Chiefs went into the second leg with a 3-0 deficit after their crosstown rivals found the back of Itumeleng Khune’s net three times in the opening leg of the semifinals.

Mahlangu slammed Billiat and Manyama for not spearheading Chiefs’ comeback in the second leg. As two of the ‘highest-paid’ players in the league. Mahlangu says the duo should have carried the team and created chances to score goals.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s side failed to score a single goal in both matches. The Glamour Boys have now struggled to score a goal in their last five matches.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat Chiefs suffered in the second leg, which brought the aggregate score to 5-0, Mahlangu believes the 2020/2021 season is going to be a difficult campaign for Chiefs.

“These guys (Manyama and Billiat), they are senior players, getting paid a lot of money,” said Mahlangu on SuperSportTV.

“The highest-paid players in the team and in the league. They need to encourage the (young kids) like (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo, (Njabulo) Blom.

“Both players were Player of the Season (Billiat won PSL Player of the Season while at Mamelodi Sundowns and Manyama did it with Cape Town City).”

“Injuries, travelling, and they don’t have depth in their squad,” he said. “So it’s going to be a very difficult season for Gavin Hunt and Kaizer Chiefs.

“But the so-called big players, they need to come out, they need to raise their hand. Manyama, four, five games, from the bubble, he’s never been the same again.”