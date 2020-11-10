Kaizer Chiefs’ road to the Caf Champions League group stages revealed

Kaizer Chiefs will face Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda in the first qualifying round for the 2020/21 Caf Champions League group stages, after the draw for the Confederation of African Football’s interclub competitions was conducted in Cairo late on Monday.

Bamenda, from the North West region of Cameroon, won their first ever Cameroon Elite One title last season, after the campaign had to be cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. PWD had six games left to play in the season when it had to be stopped, and a one point lead over Coton Sport, though they also had a game in hand.

Chiefs will be looking to improve on a poor record in continental competitions when the tournament kicks off, with the first leg set for Cameroon on the 27-29 November, and the second leg for Johannesburg on December 4-6.

Up to now, the 2001 Mandela Cup success under Muhsin Ertugral is the only notable achievement for a Chiefs side on the continent, as they have been far out-performed in Africa recent years by Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

If Chiefs can get past Bamenda, they will then play Primeiro do Agosto of Angola in the 2nd preliminary round.

Agosto are one of ten sides that got a bye to the second preliminary round, including Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns, who won this competition in 2016, will play the winners of the first round match between Botswana’s Jwaneng FC and the Comoros’ US Zilimadjou.

On paper, this represents a fairly smooth route to the group stages for Sundowns, with Jwaneng their more likely opponents in the second round.

