Ntseki makes changes to Bafana squad

Ntseki had to make changes to his squad after Thibang Phete, Andile Jali, Abubakar Mobara, Thami Mkhize and Thulani Serero had to turn down the call-up due to injury leaving the coach to call up other stars to replaced them.

Musa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Thapelo Morena, Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada will join the squad, who are set to take on Sao Tome in two qualification fixtures for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Ntseki’s charges will take on Sao Tome at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday at 21:00 with the second match set to take place three days later on Monday in Port Elizabeth at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 15:00.

The coach is still waiting for some of his players to arrive in the country with Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu and Dean Furman expected to arrive on Tuesday. Luther Singh was set to join the squad late on Monday, while Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly will touch down in the country together on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana will battle it out with Sao Tome for six points over two games with the South Africans expected to pick up a maximum from both matches to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the next Afcon tournament.

Ntseki says qualifying for the continental tournament and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is part of Safa’s Vision 2022 goal.

