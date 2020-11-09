Manyisa and wife headed for divorce – Report

According to SundayWorld the football player’s wife Johanna is said to have had enough of Manyisa being unfaithful to her. Johanna revealed to the newspaper that the football player was involved in extramarital affairs with several women over the course of the couple’s marriage.

Manyisa is currently unemployed after Dstv Premiership newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila terminated his contract before he could play a single game for the side. The football star will be clubless for a while as reports suggest he parted with TTM on a sour note after his high profiled move to the side with former Kaizer Chiefs man Joseph Molangoane.

“She said Oupa behaved inappropriately, more particularly by seeking to obtain companionship and services of women unknown to her, the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“She claims that he entered into at least one adulterous affair before their marriage faltered and is currently going out with another woman, whom she did not mention.”

The couple is said to have tied the knot in 2014 at the Edenvale Home Affairs. The relative went on to reveal Johanna was demanding R100 000 for child support spousal maintenance a month from the former Pirates playmaker. Manyisa’s wife is reportedly planning to get custody of her children.

“She is demanding R30 000 a month, which must increase by 10% per annum and R46 000 in papgeld for their two children, which must also be increased by 10% per annum,” said the relative.

