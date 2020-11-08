African Soccer 8.11.2020 08:48 pm

Bongani Zungu makes Glasgow Rangers debut in 8-0 win over Hamilton

Jonty Mark
Bongani Zungu makes Glasgow Rangers debut in 8-0 win over Hamilton

Bongani Zungu Pic: BackpagePix

The Rangers midfielder, who will jet out to play for Bafana this week, came on at half time as they enjoyed a stroll in the park to stay nine points clear at the top of the table.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu made his debut for Glasgow Rangers on Sunday as they continued their dominance at the top of the Scottish Premiership with an 8-0 hammering of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox.

Zungu came on at half time, with Steven Gerrard’s side already leading 4-0, and the doubled that tally by the end, to stay nine points clear of Glasgow Celtic at the top of the table, though their city rivals do have two games in hand.

Ahead of the game against Hamilton, Gerrard had praised Zungu’s attitude in getting up to speed, having joined Rangers late after he was signed on transfer deadline day from French side Amiens, as he had to spend two weeks in quarantine.

“We have been …  giving him extra work and top-ups after training and his application and attitude has been fantastic. I am looking to get him involved as soon as possible. He is available for the weekend,” said Gerrard, according to a story in the Glasgow Times.

Zungu will now jet out to South Africa to join up with Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana squad, having been recalled to the side after missing last month’s friendly internationals against Zambia and Namibia.

Bafana will play two 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sao Tome e Principe, in Port Elizabeth and Durban, on November 13 and November 16, after Sao Tome agreed to play their ‘home’ qualifier on these shores.

 

