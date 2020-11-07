Celtic knock out champions to set up final with Soweto giants

John Maduka guided Bloemfontein Celtic to a second successive cup final in a space of about two months as they defeated out-going MTN8 champions SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

Celtic beat Matsatsantsa A Pitori 1-0 in the second-leg to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate after they drew 1-1 in the first-leg a week ago in the capital city. Phunya Sele Sele are likely to face Orlando Pirates in the final as the Buccaneers hold a huge 3-0 first leg lead over nemesis Kaizer Chiefs, who have been struggling in front of goal of late.

Victor Letsoalo scored the only goal of the game in the 50th minute after he was found by Given Mashikinya with a quickly taken free kick. In response, SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo made a triple substitution just five minutes after Letsoalo’s goal, bringing on attackers Evans Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Iqraam Reyners as he attempted to get the away goal.

In the 67th minute, Celtic skipper Ndumiso Mabena and Letsoalo found themselves playing ping pong in Ronwen Williams’ studio after navigating through SuperSport’s defence. In what seemed as an opportunity to extend their lead, none of the strikers took the responsibility to take a shot at goal, until the offside flag went up to put an end to their indecisiveness.

A couple of minutes later, United had a chance to level matters through Thamsanqa Gabuza who was found by a Rayners delivery and Gabuza met the ball with a diving header but could not beat goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

It was then Bradley Grobler’s chance at goal in the 76th minute when he rose high to connect with a header but could not keep it down. In the end, Siwelele did well to absorb the pressure from the visitors to march into the final. They will hope their fortunes are turned around compared to the last time they competed for silverware, losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final in September.

